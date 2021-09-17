Chatham Co. police searching for missing runaway teen

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teenager reported missing overnight.

According to the Chatham County Police department, 14-year-old Jahki Epps was last seen Thursday evening (9/16) in the 4700 block of Ogeechee Road. They say he is known to frequent Salt Landing Way and Buckhalter Road.

Epps is described as a Black male, 5′8″, 170 lbs. He has black hair with long twisties that have orange tips. He may have been wearing blue or gray Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on Epps’ whereabouts should contact police or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips are anonymous and tipsters could qualify for a cash reward.

