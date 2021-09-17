Commercial building fire closes portion of Ford Ave. in Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An active commercial building fire has closed Ford Avenue and Clark Street in Richmond Hill Friday morning.

7:11AM Heads up Richmond Hill commuters! Ford Ave is closed near the fish hatchery/Clark Street as crews work a commercial building fire. pic.twitter.com/hKjP0CmDCR — WTOCtraffic (@TrafficWTOC) September 17, 2021

Richmond Hill Fire is being assisted by Bryan County Fire and Chatham Emergency Services.

