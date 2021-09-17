Sky Cams
Commercial building fire closes portion of Ford Ave. in Richmond Hill

(Live 5)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An active commercial building fire has closed Ford Avenue and Clark Street in Richmond Hill Friday morning.

Richmond Hill Fire is being assisted by Bryan County Fire and Chatham Emergency Services.

This is a developing story. WTOC has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay tuned to breaking news updates on-air, online and in the WTOC News App.

