Commercial building fire closes portion of Ford Ave. in Richmond Hill
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An active commercial building fire has closed Ford Avenue and Clark Street in Richmond Hill Friday morning.
Richmond Hill Fire is being assisted by Bryan County Fire and Chatham Emergency Services.
