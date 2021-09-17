Despite rainy conditions, four local teams played Thursday night high school football

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under the Thursday night lights, in rainy conditions, four local high school football teams suited up.

The Wayne County Yellow Jackets faced the Benedictine Cadets inside Memorial Stadium. The Cadets took a 51 to 7 win to improve to an even 2-2 on the season. Senior Justin Thomas had three touchdowns and an interception in the first half for BC.

The Jackets are still looking for their first win of the year, as they fall to 0-4.

Down in Brunswick, the Pirates hosted Islands, but was delayed due to lightning.

Brunswick notched a 41-6 win to improve to 4-0 as they head into preparation to face Glynn Academy next week for the city championship.

It was a very rainy night. But the Pirates came out on top versus Islands High School 41-6. It is NOW time to prepare for the City Championship! @BrunswickFB #GoPirates pic.twitter.com/BxMVAKKT7a — The Blue Crew (@BlueCrewBHS) September 17, 2021

The Sharks are now 2-2.

