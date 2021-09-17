Sky Cams
Despite rainy conditions, four local teams played Thursday night high school football

Under the Thursday night lights, in rainy conditions, four local high school football teams suited up.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under the Thursday night lights, in rainy conditions, four local high school football teams suited up.

The Wayne County Yellow Jackets faced the Benedictine Cadets inside Memorial Stadium. The Cadets took a 51 to 7 win to improve to an even 2-2 on the season. Senior Justin Thomas had three touchdowns and an interception in the first half for BC.

The Jackets are still looking for their first win of the year, as they fall to 0-4.

Down in Brunswick, the Pirates hosted Islands, but was delayed due to lightning.

Brunswick notched a 41-6 win to improve to 4-0 as they head into preparation to face Glynn Academy next week for the city championship.

The Sharks are now 2-2.

Game of the Week: Beach vs. Windsor Forest