Elected leaders join mask protest outside GSU Armstrong campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Groups on campuses across Georgia continued a week of protests and demonstrations against what they say are a lack of COVID-19 safeguards at schools under the University System of Georgia.

Today, elected officials joined the protestors at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus.

“We’re not asking for mandatory vaccines for every student or every professor, we’re not asking for mandatory testing. We’re just asking that the system as a whole to enforce a mandatory mask policy, right?” said Rep. Derek Mallow, Dist. 163.

Chatham County Commissioner Aaron Whitely added, “Our students, our leaders, our children are not political pawns.”

And Savannah City Council Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan said, “They should be supporting these young people who they say are the future...”

Organizers of today’s protest outside the student union building on Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong campus had the support of local elected leaders.

“All week long it has been primarily been faculty out here on the lawn protesting. But today, we are really feeling the support from the community and the fact that our community leaders have come out here to support us has been great,” said protest organizer Ned Rinalducci.

Rinalducci said in a perfect world, both masks and vaccines would be required at schools within the University System of Georgia. But right now, he’d like to see state officials at least allow universities to implement mask policies.

“No university has the power to enact policies by themselves. This really is sort of a classic case of governmental overreach, right?”

While not requiring vaccines for staff, the University System of Georgia is offering vaccination incentives to all employees enrolled in a USG healthcare plan.

