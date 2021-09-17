Sky Cams
End Zone: High school football scores for Sept. 17

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 5 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

  • Wayne County AT Benedictine
  • Bradwell AT Appling County
  • Islands AT Brunswick
  • Effingham Co. AT Howard
  • Glynn Academy AT Coffee
  • Richmond Hill AT Northside, Warner Robins
  • Statesboro AT Liberty County
  • Long County AT Jeff Davis
  • Pierce County AT Clinch County
  • Tattnall County AT Bacon County
  • Beach AT Windsor Forest
  • Groves AT Savannah
  • Southeast Bulloch AT Grovetown
  • Dublin AT Swainsboro
  • Pelham AT Toombs County
  • Vidalia AT Richmond Academy
  • Bryan County AT MCA
  • Jenkins County AT Claxton
  • Screven County AT ECI
  • Metter AT Portal
  • Hawkinsville AT Montgomery County
  • Calvary AT First Presbyterian
  • Deerfield-Windsor AT SCPS
  • Tattnall Square Academy AT Country Day
  • Ridgeland AT St. Joseph High School
  • Bluffton vs. Wade Hampton
  • Beaufort vs. Oceanside Collegiate Academy
  • May River AT Ridgeview
  • JMA AT Bulloch Academy
  • Memorial Day AT JPII
  • Pinewood Christian AT Valwood
  • Peidmont AT RTCA
  • Beaufort Academy AT Northwood Academy
  • HHCA AT Orangeburg Prep
  • HHPrep AT Thomas Heyward
  • Bethesda AT St. John’s Christian
  • Jenkins vs. HHI (Islands)

