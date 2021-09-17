End Zone: High school football scores for Sept. 17
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 5 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
- Wayne County AT Benedictine
- Bradwell AT Appling County
- Islands AT Brunswick
- Effingham Co. AT Howard
- Glynn Academy AT Coffee
- Richmond Hill AT Northside, Warner Robins
- Statesboro AT Liberty County
- Long County AT Jeff Davis
- Pierce County AT Clinch County
- Tattnall County AT Bacon County
- Beach AT Windsor Forest
- Groves AT Savannah
- Southeast Bulloch AT Grovetown
- Dublin AT Swainsboro
- Pelham AT Toombs County
- Vidalia AT Richmond Academy
- Bryan County AT MCA
- Jenkins County AT Claxton
- Screven County AT ECI
- Metter AT Portal
- Hawkinsville AT Montgomery County
- Calvary AT First Presbyterian
- Deerfield-Windsor AT SCPS
- Tattnall Square Academy AT Country Day
- Ridgeland AT St. Joseph High School
- Bluffton vs. Wade Hampton
- Beaufort vs. Oceanside Collegiate Academy
- May River AT Ridgeview
- JMA AT Bulloch Academy
- Memorial Day AT JPII
- Pinewood Christian AT Valwood
- Peidmont AT RTCA
- Beaufort Academy AT Northwood Academy
- HHCA AT Orangeburg Prep
- HHPrep AT Thomas Heyward
- Bethesda AT St. John’s Christian
- Jenkins vs. HHI (Islands)
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.