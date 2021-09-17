Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Ex-deputy charged with manslaughter in white teen’s death in Arkansas

A special prosecutor on Friday announced the charge against former Lonoke County sheriff’s...
A special prosecutor on Friday announced the charge against former Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Michael Davis in the fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a white teenager whose death has drawn the attention of civil rights activists nationally.

A special prosecutor on Friday announced the charge against former Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Michael Davis in the fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain.

Davis shot Brittain during a traffic stop June 23.

Davis, who is white, was fired in July for not turning on his body camera until the shooting occurred.

Brittain was eulogized by the Rev. Al Sharpton and attorneys for George Floyd’s family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh released on bond after insurance fraud, filing false police report arrest
Police lights
Police: Road rage incident led to shooting on Georgia Southern’s campus
Federico Foster
Beloved Savannah Arts Academy band director passes away
Vonnie Marquise Harris
Robbery suspect shoots at police while trying to get away in Vidalia
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen

Latest News

Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
Migrants under Del Rio, Texas, bridge on US - Mexico border
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
LIVE: White House COVID response team holds briefing as FDA panel weighs in on boosters
Michael Sussman appeared Friday in D.C. federal court before Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui....
Lawyer pleads not guilty in Trump-Russia investigation probe
President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Friday,...
Biden, world leaders try to hammer out next steps on climate
Climate change is having a devastating impact on one of California's natural treasures: the...
EXPLAINER: Fighting fire with fire to protect sequoia trees