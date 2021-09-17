Flags across SC set to half staff for POW/MIA Recognition Day

Sky Cams
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Flags across South Carolina will be set to half staff to honor those soldiers who have either been taken as prisoners of war or have gone missing in action.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s office released a statement saying that each year, the third Friday in September is dedicated as POW/MIA Recognition Day.

Across the state, the governor’s office says flags atop state and local public buildings are directed to be flown at half-staff.

The governor’s statement says on Friday, “flags atop state and local public buildings shall be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset in official observance of POW/MIA Recognition Day.”

