FRIDAY | Scattered rain, thunder is in the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a muggy start to the day. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s around the Savannah Metro through the morning commute.

Scattered showers have dampened some roads and additional spotty showers are possible through the morning commute. Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the lower 80s by noon; peaking in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Scattered rain starts redeveloping before lunch-time, mainly across coastal areas and the I-95 corridor... followed by an expanding chance of scattered downpours heading into the afternoon and early evening.

The chance of rain lessens heading into this evening.

Only spotty rain is possible tonight into Saturday morning. Overall, Saturday appears to be a drier day with only isolated to widely scattered showers and storms in the forecast; mainly between noon and 7 p.m.

Wetter weather gradually builds back in Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday appear to be the wettest days ahead in the seven day forecast.

