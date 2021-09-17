Sky Cams
Game of the Week: Beach vs. Windsor Forest

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking ahead to our WTOC End Zone Game of the Week - Windsor Forest and Beach face off at Memorial Stadium Friday night.

Both programs have dealt with lengthy COVID-pauses. Windsor Forest is 1 and 1 - their win game on August 26 against Islands.

Beach played their first and only game Saturday - a shut-out loss at West Laurens.

“They’re pretty athletic. I think coach does a good job over there, and he’s going to have that program going in the right direction. Right now its more about us, making sure it’s fixed,” said Windsor Forest Coach Jeb Stewart.

“You’re going to get two teams that are really going to go out there and compete in this region, you know? I think they’re going to have a great, sound defense, and offensively they keep it simple and they do well. You know, I think just to go out there, read our keys, react fast, and go out there and make plays,” said Beach High Coach Michael Thompson.

That one kicks off here in Savannah Friday night, kicking off at 7:30 p.m.

Benedictine and Wayne County flip the coin ahead of their game.
Despite rainy conditions, four local teams played Thursday night high school football
Game of the Week: Metter at Country Day
This week’s Game of the Week comes from Metter at Country Day.
