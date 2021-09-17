Sky Cams
Georgia Southern loses two defensive starters

Georgia Southern football announced Thursday that they'll be without two defensive starters for the remainder of the season.
(WTOC)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern football announced Thursday that they’ll be without two defensive starters for the remainder of the season.

Star cornerback Derrick Canteen, along with starting inside linebacker Marques Watson-Trent, will both miss the rest of the season.

Watson-Trent tore his ACL against Gardner-Webb and had surgery Wednesday. Canteen, who was a freshman All-American last year tore his right pectoral muscle Saturday against FAU. Both will appeal for medical hardships.

That’s three starters down after the Eagles lost inside linebacker Todd Bradley-Glenn in the preseason.

Head Coach Chad Lunsford also announced some position changes to try to help. Senior Najee Thompson will move to cornerback, and freshman quarterback Sam Kenerson is moving over to wide receiver.

Starting quarterback Justin Tomlin is eligible for the game Saturday, when the Eagles face Arkansas at 4:00 P.M. Eastern on the road Saturday in Fayetteville.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Game of the Week: Beach vs. Windsor Forest