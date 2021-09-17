Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Gift cards available for first 100 people to get COVID vaccine in Long Co. on Sept. 30

(Gustavo Garello | AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District and Long County Health Department will give Visa gift cards to the first 100 people who get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday, Sept. 30 at the health department.

Vaccinations will be available from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 5 p.m.

The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be available and are approved for people 18 and older. Appointments are required and can be scheduled at chdcovidvax.org by choosing the Long County Health Department scheduling link for Moderna or Johnson and Johnson.

Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 912-230-5506 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, only 18 percent of Long County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Anyone receiving a J&J vaccine at the event will be given Visa gift cards valued at $100. Anyone receiving the first dose of Moderna vaccine will receive a $50 gift card that day, and then another $50 gift card when they return for their second dose in four weeks.

Anyone with one previous Moderna vaccination who gets the second dose at the event will be eligible for a $50 Visa gift card; please bring your CDC vaccination card documenting your first dose. The giveaway is not retroactive and only applies to first and second doses, according to the health district.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh released on bond after insurance fraud, filing false police report arrest
Police lights
Police: Road rage incident led to shooting on Georgia Southern’s campus
Police officers who responded to the scene where Ahmaud Arbery was killed described their first...
New bodycam video released in Arbery case
Federico Foster
Beloved Savannah Arts Academy band director passes away
Vonnie Marquise Harris
Robbery suspect shoots at police while trying to get away in Vidalia

Latest News

Gift cards available at vaccine clinic in Statesboro on Saturday
Deadline set for federal workers, contractors to be fully vaccinated
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported another increase in...
SC reports more than 4,700 new COVID-19 cases, more than 80 deaths
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 4,777 new COVID-19 cases, 83 new deaths, Friday