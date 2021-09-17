Gift cards available for first 100 people to get COVID vaccine in Long Co. on Sept. 30

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District and Long County Health Department will give Visa gift cards to the first 100 people who get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday, Sept. 30 at the health department.

Vaccinations will be available from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 5 p.m.

The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be available and are approved for people 18 and older. Appointments are required and can be scheduled at chdcovidvax.org by choosing the Long County Health Department scheduling link for Moderna or Johnson and Johnson.

Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 912-230-5506 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, only 18 percent of Long County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Anyone receiving a J&J vaccine at the event will be given Visa gift cards valued at $100. Anyone receiving the first dose of Moderna vaccine will receive a $50 gift card that day, and then another $50 gift card when they return for their second dose in four weeks.

Anyone with one previous Moderna vaccination who gets the second dose at the event will be eligible for a $50 Visa gift card; please bring your CDC vaccination card documenting your first dose. The giveaway is not retroactive and only applies to first and second doses, according to the health district.

