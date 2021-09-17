Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Gift cards available at vaccine clinic in Statesboro on Saturday

(WIS)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Statesboro offers shots and more on Saturday.

The city’s most recent vaccine clinic a few weeks ago drew some turnout. They’re hoping a new day, a new time, and a new location brings out even more people.

On Sept. 1, a small crowd drifted through city hall - on a Wednesday - to get vaccinated.

“We recognize that a lot of people work during that time. So, we wanted this one to be available to those people on the weekend,” Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar said.

The city had shots and gift cards to serve 200 people. During the four hour clinic, 68 people got their first or second shot.

If you break that down, it works out to one shot about every five minutes going into somebody’s arm.

Once again, they’re offering $50 gift cards for those who get vaccinated Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

At this point, quite frankly, I don’t care why they come...just get the shot,” Mayor McCollar said.

While some local COVID numbers have dropped, the mayor points out the numbers remain higher than anyone ones, especially the number of patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh released on bond after insurance fraud, filing false police report arrest
Police lights
Police: Road rage incident led to shooting on Georgia Southern’s campus
Police officers who responded to the scene where Ahmaud Arbery was killed described their first...
New bodycam video released in Arbery case
Federico Foster
Beloved Savannah Arts Academy band director passes away
Vonnie Marquise Harris
Robbery suspect shoots at police while trying to get away in Vidalia

Latest News

Deadline set for federal workers, contractors to be fully vaccinated
Gift cards available for first 100 people to get COVID vaccine in Long Co. on Sept. 30
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported another increase in...
SC reports more than 4,700 new COVID-19 cases, more than 80 deaths
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 4,777 new COVID-19 cases, 83 new deaths, Friday