Gift cards available at vaccine clinic in Statesboro on Saturday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Statesboro offers shots and more on Saturday.

The city’s most recent vaccine clinic a few weeks ago drew some turnout. They’re hoping a new day, a new time, and a new location brings out even more people.

On Sept. 1, a small crowd drifted through city hall - on a Wednesday - to get vaccinated.

“We recognize that a lot of people work during that time. So, we wanted this one to be available to those people on the weekend,” Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar said.

The city had shots and gift cards to serve 200 people. During the four hour clinic, 68 people got their first or second shot.

If you break that down, it works out to one shot about every five minutes going into somebody’s arm.

Once again, they’re offering $50 gift cards for those who get vaccinated Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

At this point, quite frankly, I don’t care why they come...just get the shot,” Mayor McCollar said.

While some local COVID numbers have dropped, the mayor points out the numbers remain higher than anyone ones, especially the number of patients hospitalized.

