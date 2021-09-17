Helicopter with 3 people on board crashes in Georgia forest

MONTICELLO, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities say a helicopter with three people on board has crashed in a national wildlife preserve in Middle Georgia and search crews were looking for the wreckage.

The Telegraph of Macon reports that teams of people were searching Thursday for the wreckage of the aircraft after it went missing late Wednesday in the Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge north of Macon.

Officials didn’t say whether anyone survived the crash, nor did they identify anyone on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the crash involved a Robinson R-66 helicopter, and that it crashed in a heavily wooded area.

