Hilton Head man charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - A Hilton Head Island senior citizen is in trouble with the law.

According to The South Carolina Attorney General’s office, 78 year old John Neal, Jr. uploaded child sexual abuse images to the internet from computers in Beaufort County.

Neal turned himself into Beaufort County law enforcement Monday. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Deputies say he’s charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

