Hinesville business robbed at gunpoint

Hinesville police are investigating a robbery at the Dollar Tree on the 200 block of West Gen. Screven Way on Thursday night.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Hinesville police are investigating a robbery at the Dollar Tree on the 200 block of West Gen. Screven Way on Thursday night.

Police say the manager of the store told them it was around 9 p.m. when she noticed a man lingering in the rear of the store. The manager went to remind him the store was closing when she says he pulled out a handgun.

The man allegedly led the manager to an office where the stores cash was kept and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

Police say they were told the man left in a white vehicle that looked a Nissan Altima and was reported to have driven in the direction of Glennville on E.G. Miles Parkway.

