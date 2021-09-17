Sky Cams
Jason Statts, Savannah artist and musician who was shot and paralyzed in 2008, has passed away

By Tim Guidera
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jason Statts, the Savannah artist and musician who was shot and paralyzed in an Ardsley Park robbery in 2008 and later became the inspiration for the popular Stattsfest fundraiser, has passed away.

He was 48.

Friends of Statts, the organization that coordinates the event that has raised money for Statts’ medical expenses, is transitioning this year’s concert and auction into a celebration of life. The 12th annual Stattsfest is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 10 at Starland Yard.

A 1996 graduate of the Savannah College of Art & Design, Statts was on his way home from playing a show in downtown Savannah when he and bandmate, David Williams, were held up at gunpoint.  Both men were shot.

