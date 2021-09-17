Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Kroger kale recalled over listeria concerns

The product, produced by Baker Farms, has a best by date of Sept. 18.
The product, produced by Baker Farms, has a best by date of Sept. 18.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s an important recall: Kroger is recalling its 16-ounce Kroger bagged kale product due to a possible listeria contamination.

The company made the announcement Thursday.

The product, produced by Baker Farms, has a best-by date of Sept. 18.

It was sold in stores across Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio, West Virginia, Alabama and South Carolina.

If consumed, listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in people.

So far, Kroger says they have not received any reports of illness related to the consumption of the product.

The company is urging customers to either throw out the kale bag or return it for a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh released on bond after insurance fraud, filing false police report arrest
Police lights
Police: Road rage incident led to shooting on Georgia Southern’s campus
Federico Foster
Beloved Savannah Arts Academy band director passes away
Vonnie Marquise Harris
Robbery suspect shoots at police while trying to get away in Vidalia
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen

Latest News

Commercial building fire closes portion of Ford Ave. in Richmond Hill
Jahki Epps
Chatham Co. police searching for missing runaway teen
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. A...
Justice Department reviewing policies on transgender inmates
Verizon is experiencing a service outage affecting a few states in the South.
Verizon experiences outage in parts of South