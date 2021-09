EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was killed in a crash in Evans County on Friday.

According to the Claxton Police Department, two vehicles crashed at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Daisy Nevils Highway between Caddie Green and Mosley Road.

One person was killed in the crash and two others were flown to the hospital.

