SC reports more than 4,700 new COVID-19 cases, more than 80 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported another increase in new cases of COVID-19 and deaths related to the disease Friday.

DHEC reported a total of 4,777 new COVID-19 cases and 83 new deaths Friday. That’s up from more than 4,300 new cases and 49 deaths reported Thursday.

The agency reports numbers on a 48-hour delay, so the results it reported Friday were from Wednesday.

Tuesday’s report listed 3,610 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 1,167 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

The total deaths included 60 confirmed and 23 probable deaths.

Of those deaths, 18 occurred in Lowcountry counties. Dorchester County reported five confirmed and one probable death, while Charleston County reported four confirmed deaths. Berkeley County reported two confirmed and one probable death while Beaufort County reported four confirmed and one probable death.

The results came from 40,559 tests conducted with a positive rate of 11.9%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 819,204 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 660,034 cases detected using PCR tests and 159,170 detected with rapid tests.

As of Wednesday, DHEC reported a total of 11,614 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 10,099 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,515 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 10.4 million tests since the pandemic began.







