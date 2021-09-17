Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

SCCPSS Board and staff meet in two day retreat

By Sean Evans
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a chance for top school leaders and elected board members in Chatham County to share ideas, concerns and get on the same page.

Friday, the Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Board of Education and staff wrapped up a two-day retreat on Oatland Island.

It’s the first time in a year school administrative staff and Board of Education members have been able to meet in this kind of a setting, which is a little more laid back than regular or even informal meetings.

Board President, Dr. Joe Buck, says typically they try to have two of these retreats a year on the Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools-owned Oatland Island property. But during the pandemic, they’ve had to schedule an extra hour around the informal sessions to catch up on district matters that don’t require motions or votes.

Dr. Buck says a lot of what they talked about was the strategic plan that covers the next five years. That includes things like employee pay and improving academic scores. Dr. Buck and his fellow board members talked about their roles as board members when addressing issues brought up by their constituents. That conversation included district staff.

“One of the things I appreciate about this superintendent, because not all superintendents feel the same way, she has always been good about including her cabinet, her staff, in everything that we’re doing so they can hear from us, our own concerns and feelings about certain things,” said Dr. Buck.

Friday’s discussions also centered on project growth, capacity and facility availability into the future.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh released on bond after insurance fraud, filing false police report arrest
Police lights
Police: Road rage incident led to shooting on Georgia Southern’s campus
Police officers who responded to the scene where Ahmaud Arbery was killed described their first...
New bodycam video released in Arbery case
Federico Foster
Beloved Savannah Arts Academy band director passes away
Vonnie Marquise Harris
Robbery suspect shoots at police while trying to get away in Vidalia

Latest News

Groups on campuses across Georgia continued a week of protests and demonstrations against what...
Elected leaders join mask protest outside GSU Armstrong campus
Gift cards available at vaccine clinic in Statesboro on Saturday
Deadline set for federal workers, contractors to be fully vaccinated
Recycling machine used to help keep Tybee beaches clean
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee seeking community feedback on short-term vacation rentals