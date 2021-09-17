SCCPSS Board and staff meet in two day retreat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a chance for top school leaders and elected board members in Chatham County to share ideas, concerns and get on the same page.

Friday, the Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Board of Education and staff wrapped up a two-day retreat on Oatland Island.

It’s the first time in a year school administrative staff and Board of Education members have been able to meet in this kind of a setting, which is a little more laid back than regular or even informal meetings.

Board President, Dr. Joe Buck, says typically they try to have two of these retreats a year on the Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools-owned Oatland Island property. But during the pandemic, they’ve had to schedule an extra hour around the informal sessions to catch up on district matters that don’t require motions or votes.

Dr. Buck says a lot of what they talked about was the strategic plan that covers the next five years. That includes things like employee pay and improving academic scores. Dr. Buck and his fellow board members talked about their roles as board members when addressing issues brought up by their constituents. That conversation included district staff.

“One of the things I appreciate about this superintendent, because not all superintendents feel the same way, she has always been good about including her cabinet, her staff, in everything that we’re doing so they can hear from us, our own concerns and feelings about certain things,” said Dr. Buck.

Friday’s discussions also centered on project growth, capacity and facility availability into the future.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.