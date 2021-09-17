Suspect arrested in connection to shooting death of 14-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department announced an arrest Friday in the September 13 homicide of 14-year-old Qahmaine Orr.

Police, with the help of the S.W.A.T. team, arrested 18-year-old Josias Jones after a combination of community support through CrimeStoppers and detectives’ hard work.

Jones was charged with murder and transported to the Chatham County Detention Center.

“I would like to publicly thank the multiple units that worked together on this case and recognize the support we received from the community,” said Chief Roy Minter. “Incidents like this should not happen, and we will continue to work with our community partners to eliminate the unlawful use of guns and the tragic effect it has on our community.”

