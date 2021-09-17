USCB Women’s Soccer has record-setting match

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - The USCB women’s soccer team set or matched six school records in their 29-0 win against Allen on Thursday.

The Sand Sharks scored six goals in the first minutes. The 29 goals were the most goals scored in program history. They also had the most assists in a game (19), led by Lexi Kaeser, who tied a single-game school record for assists in a game with four.

16 different Sand Sharks scored in the match as they move to 4-2 on the year.

Check out part of the postgame interview after our win to kick off the homestand! #RisingTide #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/oOjIBssrBq — USCB Soccer (@USCBSoccer) September 16, 2021

USCB women’s soccer is back at home at the Hardeeville Sports Complex against Florida College on Saturday, September 18.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.