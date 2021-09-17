Sky Cams
USCB Women’s Soccer has record-setting match

The USCB women’s soccer team set or matched six school records in their 29-0 win against Allen on Thursday.
USCB Sand Sharks
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - The USCB women's soccer team set or matched six school records in their 29-0 win against Allen on Thursday.

The Sand Sharks scored six goals in the first minutes. The 29 goals were the most goals scored in program history. They also had the most assists in a game (19), led by Lexi Kaeser, who tied a single-game school record for assists in a game with four.

16 different Sand Sharks scored in the match as they move to 4-2 on the year.

USCB women’s soccer is back at home at the Hardeeville Sports Complex against Florida College on Saturday, September 18.

