2 people injured in shooting in 1200 block of Rogers Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of Rogers Street.

They say two adult males were injured when they were struck by gunfire. Both men have been taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

This is preliminary information and police have not released any information on possible suspects at this time.

