Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

2 people injured in shooting in 1200 block of Rogers Street

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of Rogers Street.

They say two adult males were injured when they were struck by gunfire. Both men have been taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

This is preliminary information and police have not released any information on possible suspects at this time.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officers who responded to the scene where Ahmaud Arbery was killed described their first...
New bodycam video released in Arbery case
A commercial building caught fire on Ford Ave. in Richmond Hill Friday morning.
Commercial building damaged in fire on Ford Avenue
According to Downdetector and Verizon’s service map, the outage was limited mostly to Alabama...
Verizon service outage in South fixed, company says
Jason Statts, Savannah artist and musician who was shot and paralyzed in 2008, has passed away
Josias Jones
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting death of 14-year-old

Latest News

Police find escaped psych patient on Tybee Island
Police find escaped psych patient on Tybee Island
Police lights
Shots fired in parking lot after Swainsboro High football game
David Ruppert
Police find escaped psych patient on Tybee Island
Groups on campuses across Georgia continued a week of protests and demonstrations against what...
Elected leaders join mask protest outside GSU Armstrong campus