Richmond Hill community shows support to businesses impacted by damaging fire

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Several Richmond Hill businesses are trying to recover after a Friday morning fire damaged their entire building.

There’s been an outpouring of support from the community. Businesses like Green Spork are working to give relief to those affected. The bakery offered free items on Saturday to first responders and all the small business owners who were involved.

“So yesterday when we heard the news of some other small businesses with the crazy turmoil that happened over there, we thought what little could we do to make up all that ground that was lost?” said Green Spork Café and Market Owner Blake Young.

Many of the businesses had items and important documents that couldn’t be recovered. Young said he had several first responders who were on the scene stop by the bakery today.

“We will continue for all of next week and next weekend for any first responders or anyone associated with those small businesses to come here and get a free item and just boost their spirits up where we can,” said Young.

Some businesses were back out today getting the furniture and paperwork they could. The community has already provided office space, new storefront signage and fundraisers to get these businesses back on their feet.

Dr. Kelly of Kelly Chiropractic said he wants the community to know they will be back.

