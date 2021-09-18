Sky Cams
Schools get the brunt of latest COVID wave in South Carolina

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - In the past few weeks, South Carolina has set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases have approached peak levels of last winter.

Classes, schools and entire districts have gone virtual, leaving parents frustrated and teachers quitting weeks into the school year.

Republicans backed a provision to ban masks in schools in June when cases were low and have not budged.

Now teachers, students and parents are struggling with the fallout as more young people contract the delta variant, forcing nearly two dozen schools and two entire districts back to online learning within a month of returning in person.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

