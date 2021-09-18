Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Shots fired in parking lot after Swainsboro High football game

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Swainsboro Police are investigating after shots were fired in the parking lot after a football game at Swainsboro High School on Friday night.

Chief Randy Ellison says no one was injured. They say a fight started in the parking lot away from the field. Witnesses tell police a car drove off and fired shots from a vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officers who responded to the scene where Ahmaud Arbery was killed described their first...
New bodycam video released in Arbery case
A commercial building caught fire on Ford Ave. in Richmond Hill Friday morning.
Commercial building damaged in fire on Ford Avenue
According to Downdetector and Verizon’s service map, the outage was limited mostly to Alabama...
Verizon service outage in South fixed, company says
Jason Statts, Savannah artist and musician who was shot and paralyzed in 2008, has passed away
Josias Jones
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting death of 14-year-old

Latest News

Police lights
2 people injured in shooting in 1200 block of Rogers Street
Police find escaped psych patient on Tybee Island
Police find escaped psych patient on Tybee Island
David Ruppert
Police find escaped psych patient on Tybee Island
Groups on campuses across Georgia continued a week of protests and demonstrations against what...
Elected leaders join mask protest outside GSU Armstrong campus