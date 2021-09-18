Shots fired in parking lot after Swainsboro High football game

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Swainsboro Police are investigating after shots were fired in the parking lot after a football game at Swainsboro High School on Friday night.

Chief Randy Ellison says no one was injured. They say a fight started in the parking lot away from the field. Witnesses tell police a car drove off and fired shots from a vehicle.

