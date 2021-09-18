Wetter pattern moves in to start the work week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After topping out in the mid to upper 80s, we’ll see temperatures fall back into the 70s after sunset.

There are a few spotty showers out there that will continue moving inland, but most of us will remain dry through the evening. Partly to mostly cloudy skies hold overnight, keeping our temperatures in the low to mid 70s at daybreak.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 8.1′ 7:25AM I 1.1′ 1:51PM I 9.1′ 8:01PM

We’ll start out a few degrees above average on Sunday with lower 70s warming to the mid 80s by lunchtime. Scattered showers will move onshore by the afternoon, but this won’t be a washout of a day. Cloud cover will assist in holding out afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s, which is right on target with our climate average high.

Moisture increases heading into the Monday morning commute, with showers already around by sunrise. This could slow down our morning commute. The afternoon looks a bit drier as temperatures top out in the low to mid 80s.

Our wet start to the work week continues Tuesday and Wednesday with even better rain chances. Locally heavy rain will be possible, but widespread flooding is not expected. Severe weather is also not in the forecast, even though there will be a few rumbles of thunder. Our big shift in the weather pattern arrives with a cold front moving in early Thursday. This will clear out the moisture and usher in drier and cooler air for the end of the week.

Lows dip back into the upper 50s inland and lower 60s around Savannah Friday morning with afternoon highs near 80 degrees.

Tropical Update:

Odette is now a post-tropical cyclone with max sustained wind at 45 miles per hour. This system will continue to pull away from the Northeastern United States, south of Newfoundland.

Our next named system is still over 600 miles east of the Leeward Islands. This system will approach the Leeward Island Monday and Tuesday, but will then curve north back to see thanks to a front that is moving in. Impacts to the United States are not expected.

There is an additional tropical wave that has just moves off the west coast of Africa with a 50% chance of tropical development within the next five days. Regardless of development, this system will likely remain over open water and is not expected to impact the United States.

We’re also monitoring hints that a low could develop in the western Caribbean Sea near the end of the work week heading into next weekend.

Stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.