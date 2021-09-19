1 dead, multiple injuries after shooting in Yemassee

YEMASSEE, S.C., (WTOC) - The Yemassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured multiple people Saturday night.

Yemassee’s Town Clerk Matthew Garnes confirmed with WTOC that the shooting happened at Snappy Foods convenience store on Yemassee Highway.

Garnes says one person was killed and multiple people were injured and taken to various hospitals.

Yemassee Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred last night at the Snappy Foods, 145 Yemassee Hwy. Multiple individuals were shot. One deceased. More info to follow — Yemassee Police Department (@YemasseePD) September 19, 2021

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

