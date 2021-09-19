Sky Cams
1 dead, multiple injuries after shooting in Yemassee

The Yemassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured multiple people Saturday night.(Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
YEMASSEE, S.C., (WTOC) - The Yemassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured multiple people Saturday night.

Yemassee’s Town Clerk Matthew Garnes confirmed with WTOC that the shooting happened at Snappy Foods convenience store on Yemassee Highway.

Garnes says one person was killed and multiple people were injured and taken to various hospitals.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

