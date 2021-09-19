Friends of Forsyth present latest renovation plans for community in Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Friends of Forsyth were out in Savannah’s Forsyth Park on Saturday showing the community the latest draft plan of park renovations that will be sent to the City Council for approval by the end of the year.

“Talk to the community face to face and be able to explain and answer questions that they may not be able to get out of the information that’s on the website,” said Eleanor Rhangos, Co-Chair of Forsyth Park Master Plan Project.

The community has until the end of the month to continue filling out surveys and making suggestions.

“This is the last phase of the community engagement,” said Rhangos. “At the end of the day this plan is made by the community.”

Over the last 11 months, Friends of Forsyth has had three community engagement phases.

“That shows that they really do want to make sure that everyone’s happy, or as many people can be. And it also shows the passion that the people in this city have for this park because honestly this place is amazing, it is unique,” said Savannah resident Greg Andrade.

Some of the biggest changes shown in this draft are bathrooms, a new playground and splash pad on the south end and enhancements to the lighting and bandshell.

“I think that the bandshell is a huge opportunity for an entertainment component that can really enliven the park,” said Andrade.

Next Saturday community members will have another opportunity to take a look at the plan in-person, with the Friends of Forsyth there to answer any questions. There will also be surveys for them to fill out that’ll be used along the way until the park’s completion.

“It just feels so good to be at this stage, to be able to show the community this is what you told us,” said Rhangos.

The Master Plan Project is also available on the Friends of Forsyth website.

