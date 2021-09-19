Sky Cams
No. 20 Arkansas smashes Georgia Southern, 45-10

Georgia Southern quarterback Justin Tomlin (17) is tackled by Arkansas Greg Brooks Jr. (9)...
Georgia Southern quarterback Justin Tomlin (17) is tackled by Arkansas Greg Brooks Jr. (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - KJ Jefferson threw for a career-high 366 yards and tied a career high with three touchdowns to lead No. 20 Arkansas to a 45-10 win over Georgia Southern.

Arkansas all but clinched the win on a 91-yard pass from Jefferson to preseason All-SEC wide receiver Treylon Burks with 11:18 left in the third quarter. It gave Arkansas a 38-10 lead.

Georgia Southern’s touchdown came on a 76-yard run by quarterback Justin Tomlin. Tomlin was 11-of-23 passing for another 65 yards.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

