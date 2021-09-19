Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

No. 6 Clemson uses goal-line stand to hold off Georgia Tech

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) runs for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college...
Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) runs for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns and No. 6 Clemson survived a wild finish to escape Georgia Tech with a 14-8 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday night.

Shipley had two scoring runs of 3 yards, the last coming midway through the fourth quarter as the Tigers needed a goal-line stand in the final seconds to escape close call from the Yellow Jackets in the ACC opener for both teams.

Clemson’s defense has not given up a touchdown in its three games this season as its offense continues to search for a successful rhythm.

The game was delayed nearly two hours just before the half because of the threat of lightning around Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officers who responded to the scene where Ahmaud Arbery was killed described their first...
New bodycam video released in Arbery case
David Ruppert
Police find escaped psych patient on Tybee Island
Police lights
2 people injured in shooting in 1200 block of Rogers Street
A commercial building caught fire on Ford Ave. in Richmond Hill Friday morning.
Commercial building damaged in fire on Ford Avenue
Josias Jones
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting death of 14-year-old

Latest News

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a touchdown pass as South Carolina defensive end...
Daniels, UGa defense lead No. 2 Dawgs past S Carolina 40-13
Georgia Southern quarterback Justin Tomlin (17) is tackled by Arkansas Greg Brooks Jr. (9)...
No. 20 Arkansas smashes Georgia Southern, 45-10
Georgia Southern loses two defensive starters
Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford speaks to the media on Sept. 13, 2021 before the...
Georgia Southern football pre-Arkansas press conference