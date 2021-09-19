No. 6 Clemson uses goal-line stand to hold off Georgia Tech
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns and No. 6 Clemson survived a wild finish to escape Georgia Tech with a 14-8 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday night.
Shipley had two scoring runs of 3 yards, the last coming midway through the fourth quarter as the Tigers needed a goal-line stand in the final seconds to escape close call from the Yellow Jackets in the ACC opener for both teams.
Clemson’s defense has not given up a touchdown in its three games this season as its offense continues to search for a successful rhythm.
The game was delayed nearly two hours just before the half because of the threat of lightning around Memorial Stadium.
