Savannah State opens SIAC play with a win

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under the lights Saturday night, the Savannah State Tigers opened conference play with a thrilling 41-34 win over the Tigers of Benedict College.

At the half, SSU had a 27-13 lead, but Benedict junior quarterback Eric Phoenix, a Savannah-native and Windsor Forest alum led his team to a comeback, tying the ballgame at 34 on a five-yard run with 4:12 left to play.

Savannah State’s quarterback D’Vonn Gibbons responded with a 31-yard touchdown run of his own to go up 41 to 34, and an interception by Wayne County product Le’Vonte Larry sealed the deal for SSU.

Savannah State moves to 2-1 on the year. They host Morehouse College in T.A. Wright Stadium next Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

