Soggy weather continues into the work week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Off and on showers continue to move onshore and will progress inland throughout the afternoon into the evening.

Rain afternoon in Savannah 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/oUH5r0x7lS — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) September 19, 2021

Slow down on the roads if you have errands to run, there will be ponding of water under the heavier downpours. Localized flooding is possible in areas receiving persistent heavy rainfall. After a break in the rain, additional moisture will move in closer to the coast overnight into Monday morning.

Monday Tybee Tides: 8.7′ 8:13AM I 1.2′ 2:39PM I 8.9′ 8:44PM

Plan extra time to get where you are going in the morning. Roads will be damp from overnight rain and from heavy showers still around during the morning commute. The wettest weather will be along the coast. It’ll be muggy and damp to start off with lows only in the lower 70s. Keep your rain gear around though lunchtime, rain becomes less widespread during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 80s due to the increased cloud cover and showers.

Our wet start to the week continues Tuesday as downpours once again become likely. The atmosphere is primed for heavier rain, which could lead to aerial flood advisories for spots under these showers. Flooding remains the biggest threat as our chance for severe weather remains low despite the chance for thunderstorms.

Our next cold front arrives on Wednesday and could bring in the chance for a strong to severe thunderstorm or two with it. Our timing brings this in during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday, when the chance for heavy rain will be the highest. Drier and cooler air will move in behind this front Wednesday night into Thursday.

Thursday will be the first full day of fall, and it will feel like it! The rain will be gone, replaced by drier and cooler air. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 60s around Savannah with highs near 80. Friday and Saturday morning will be even cooler with inland lows in the 50s and lows near 60 for Savannah and the surrounding communities.

After our wet start to the week, we should have a very pleasant weekend to look forward to!

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Peter will take a turn to the north midweek, remaining over the Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/ELoPmCda3Q — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) September 19, 2021

Tropical Storm Peter has max sustained wind at 45 miles per hour as it continues moving west-northwest north of the northern Leeward Islands. Peter is expected to remain a Tropical Storm and curve north, potentially approaching Bermuda as a Tropical Depression this coming weekend.

Tropical Depression Seventeen is expected to become Tropical Storm Rose, but will remain over open water in the Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/a1d1v3cct9 — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 19, 2021

Tropical Depression Seventeen is expected to become Tropical Storm Rose in the eastern Atlantic tonight or Monday morning. This system will remain over open water.

The next tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa tonight and already has a 40 percent chance of development over the next five days.

Long-range models are also hinting at possible development in the western Caribbean Sea next weekend.

Stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.