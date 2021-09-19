Volunteers participate in World Cleanup Day across Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Community organizations came together to clean the streets and beaches of Chatham County this weekend. It was all in honor of World Cleanup Day 2021, which usually sees 750,000 to a million people participating around the globe.

On Saturday, Savannah Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter hosted a community cleanup as part of her “2 Legit 2 Lit” campaign. She gathered a group of volunteers at Connors Temple Baptist Church to clean the nearby streets.

Volunteers from United Way and Sisters Striving for Excellence also came out to help clean streets in Savannah as well.

“I would say it’s important to have days like today to get more people out cause people might not do it on a regular basis. So these days people would feel the need to actually go and clean up,” said a volunteer who helped clean the streets of Savannah.

Their main goal was to beautify the streets of Savannah. But they also hoped to use this event to raise awareness of the trash problem the city faces. Organizers want to remind residents of Savannah to clean up after themselves and join them on a cleanup day.

Over on Tybee Island, Fight Dirty Tybee hosted a local version of the international coastal cleanup effort on Sunday. Tybee Clean Beach Volunteers went up and down the beach with grabbers and buckets.

The event comes at the end of the summer season. While volunteers met weekly on Tybee Island, they said this is one of their bigger events.

“We tried to make this a bigger deal than normal. Normally we have like, about 30 people, that’s our average. It’s a little more manageable. But we staggered the start times and the end times, and so it’s really flowed very nicely. We have over 120 people so far and expect a few more, but that’s a great turnout,” said Tim Arnold, who manages Fight Dirty Tybee.

