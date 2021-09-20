Sky Cams
2021 Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon & 5K canceled due to lack of city permit

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon & 5K has been canceled due to the City of Savannah’s decision “to not yet permit events with over 500 participants inside city limits, according to a Facebook post.

Race organizers anticipated that more than 2,000 runners would participate on race day, Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Participants will receive an email with additional information, including guidance on how to complete the race virtually.

“The cancellation of this event is difficult, as we recognize that preparing for a race requires a tremendous amount of training, time and energy for each runner, staff, and volunteer. We value your interest in the in the event and hope you continue to have an interest in supporting the event in the future,” reads the Facebook post.

