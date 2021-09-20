Sky Cams
Alcohol banned at beach to discourage Georgia-Florida party

FILE - Georgia fans cheer during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) - Officials are banning alcohol at a Georgia beach for the weekend of the Georgia-Florida football game, hoping to discourage big crowds amid a high rate of coronavirus infections.

News outlets report commissioners in Glynn County voted 6-to-1 to prohibit possession or consumption of booze on the beach at St. Simons Island on Oct. 29 and 30.

The island has become a hotspot for Georgia Bulldog fans on their way to the big game in Gainesville, Florida, each fall, with residents derisively referring to the surfside crowds as “frat beach.”

Commissioner Cap Fendig says he hopes the alcohol ban will reduce the need for police and other public safety personnel at the beach, and therefore limit their potential exposure to the virus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

