Chatham Co. District Attorney launches Cold Case Unit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County District Attorney’s Office is trying a new initiative that aims to resolve some of the county’s oldest unsolved crimes.

District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones announced late last week the creation of a Cold Case Unit within her office.

The new Cold Case Unit will be led by Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones, and veteran prosecutor and Court Operations Chief Jennifer Parker. Parker says while prosecutors have investigated cold cases and taken them to trial in the past, this is the first dedicated Cold Case Unit in the history of the office.

Parker will be helped by two major crimes attorneys, as well as a victim advocate and investigator. The cases being re-examined will primarily be homicides. And the unit has already seen a case resolved when just last week, a man pleaded guilty in the 1981 stabbing death of a court reporter in Savannah.

“Just in the last few years I have been involved in the prosecution of a 14-year old homicide, and a 40-year old homicide. And so, I don’t think with those cases you can ever give up hope. There is always hope. There’s always hope that someone will come forward with information that they wouldn’t share before. But after enough time has passed, circumstances change, they’ll be willing to talk,” said Parker.

The Cold Case Unit has five cases that they’re looking into right now.

