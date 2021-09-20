Chatham Co. pediatrician on Pfizer children vaccine proposal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is hearing from a local pediatrician following the most recent announcement from Pfizer on the fight against the coronavirus.

More children may soon be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer says its latest trial of the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 showed its safe and generated a “robust” antibody response.

The company says it plans to submit the data to the FDA for emergency use authorization soon. According to a Pfizer spokesperson, there were no instances of myocarditis. That’s a type of heart inflammation that’s linked with MRNA vaccines.

Pfizer’s announcement comes after a new report showed the second highest number of childhood COVID-19 cases for a week since the pandemic began. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics most recent report, over 243,000 cases were reported between the week of September 2 to the 9.

The doctor WTOC spoke to said this could be a turning point in the pandemic for so many families with younger kids.

Dr. Ben Spitalnick, a pediatrician with Pediatric Associates of Savannah, says for those with kids under 12, life hasn’t necessarily gotten back to normal, with many precautions still being taken to help keep their own children safe. While he says Pfizer’s determination that their vaccine is safe for kids 5 to 11, it’s a start, but added we’re not to the point just yet where pediatricians will start giving doses to that age bracket.

“The data coming out is a start, and there will be many, many eyes looking at it. But for a parent, once they see FDA authorization and CDC approval, then they should be ready to do it. And we’re hopeful that happens in the next one to two months. The sooner the better,” said Dr. Spitalnick.

Dr. Spitalnick also says his office is seeing a lot of family trends when it comes to getting vaccinated. He explained typically if the parents are vaccinated, then the teens who are currently eligible are coming in to get vaccinated. He says he anticipates that same trend once the eligible age group expands again.

