Comfort dog at district attorney’s office to help victims

FILE - Kida, a chocolate Labrador, preparers for a visit at The Hebrew Home at Riverdale in New...
FILE - Kida, a chocolate Labrador, preparers for a visit at The Hebrew Home at Riverdale in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. New dog recruits are helping to expand the nursing home's pet therapy program, giving residents and staff physical comfort while human visitors are still restricted because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - The Cobb County district attorney’s office is offering warm, furry support to crime victims and staff.

District Attorney Flynn Broady announced Friday that Rose, a 3-year-old black Labrador retriever, is joining the office. The victim witness unit has been working to bring Rose on board, according to a news release from the office.

Rose received specialized training from Rucker Dog Training to prepare her to help crime victims in court, the release says.

