Comfort dog at district attorney’s office to help victims

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - The Cobb County district attorney’s office is offering warm, furry support to crime victims and staff.

District Attorney Flynn Broady announced Friday that Rose, a 3-year-old black Labrador retriever, is joining the office. The victim witness unit has been working to bring Rose on board, according to a news release from the office.

Rose received specialized training from Rucker Dog Training to prepare her to help crime victims in court, the release says.

