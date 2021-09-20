Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 9-20-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! Plenty of tropical moisture will over spread the area into Tuesday. This will produce lots of clouds and rain. Rain may be heavy at times and street flooding is possible. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 6am Tuesday. Rain chances continue into Wednesday. A cold front will push through by early Thursday. This will end the rain and bring in much cooler weather for our first Fall weekend.

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! It will be cloudy with a 90% chance for rain and possible storms, highs 79-83.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 70% chance for showers, lows 72-77.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early then sunny, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday night will be clear, lows in the upper 50s.

Friday will be sunny, highs near 80.

Friday night will be clear, lows near 60.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s.

Saturday night will be clear, lows near 60.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Peter is located about 300 miles northeast of Puerto Rico. Peter is forecast to move to the northwest into Thursday and weaken into a tropical depression. A turn to the northeast is forecast Thursday which will keep Peter well eats of the US east coast. Tropical Storm Rose is located a little over 500 miles eats of the Cabo Verde Islands. Rose is forecast to move to the north-northeast and weaken and remain in the far eastern Atlantic. Rose will weaken into a tropical depression Thursday and is not a threat to the US. The remnants of Odette ids located a couple hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland. There is a 30% chance for redevelopment in the next 5 days as it moves into the north central Atlantic. A tropical wave located a couple hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 70% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days as it moves generally to the west about 10-15 mph.

Marine Forecast: Today: SE winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 3-4 ft. Tonight: SE winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 3-4 ft. Tuesday: S winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

