Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Elon Musk pledges $50M to St. Jude fundraiser

FILE - CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13,...
FILE - CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Musk pledged $50 million to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in response to a public call for donations.(Matt Rourke | AP)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - SpaceX founder Elon Musk helped St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital reach its $200 million fundraising goal.

Musk pledged $50 million in response to a public call for donations following the successful splashdown of the SpaceX Dragon capsule.

Billionaire Jared Isaacman personally financed the Inspiration4 mission as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Hayley Arceneaux, a childhood cancer survivor who now works for the hospital, joined him on the three-day space tourism mission.

The crew will continue fundraising for the children’s hospital by auctioning off some of the items they took into space, including signed collectibles.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Yemassee PD investigating mass shooting
David Ruppert
Police find escaped psych patient on Tybee Island
Police lights
2 people injured in shooting on Rogers St. in Savannah
Julian Lewis’ family continues ‘March for Justice’ in Savannah

Latest News

Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Yemassee town leaders holding news conference after multiple people shot
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Biden easing foreign travel restrictions, requiring vaccines
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining...
Biden pitching partnership after tough stretch with allies
Julius Hall
Judge denies emergency order to keep candidate’s name on the ballot
In this grab taken from video, a group of students react and speak on their phones near the...
Shooting at Russian university leaves 6 dead, 28 hurt