FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Washout of a Monday, risk of street flooding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A “washout Monday” is in the forecast with periods of rain and some heavy rain continuing through early evening.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all coastal counties in Georgia, as well as Effingham and all of our Lowcountry counties through early Tuesday morning. Rainfall accumulations in the alerted area will average between two and four inches with a couple spots seeing up to six inches of rain by sunrise Tuesday.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH | Periods of rain - occasionally heavy - will fall across much of the area today; especially across I-95 and coastal counties. Heavy rain falling on top of already saturated soil could lad to quick run-off and some street flooding today. @wtoc11 pic.twitter.com/UfBX4srxBc — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) September 20, 2021

Never drive through a flooded street or into an area of high water.

There is already rain falling early Monday morning, especially along and north of the Ogeechee River. While the risk of severe weather is quite low, frequent lightning and some gusty winds to 40 MPH, or so, are possible within the heaviest downpours, especially this afternoon.

More wet weather is in the forecast Tuesday. Much cooler, drier and sunnier weather returns Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.