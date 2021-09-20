Sky Cams
Georgia WWII veteran receives French Legion of Honor

(J. Scott Applewhite | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMSON, Ga. (AP) - A 98-year-old World War II veteran who took part in the D-Day invasion and the Battle of the Bulge and witnessed the German surrender during the war has been honored by France for his military contributions.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Louis Graziano was given the French Legion of Honor during a ceremony on Friday in Thomson, Georgia, where he lives. Hundreds of friends and family gathered for the ceremony.

The honor has been given to many American World War II veterans, as recognition for the role they played in liberating France from German occupation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

