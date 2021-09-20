Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Impacts from hurricane season prevent autumn gas price decline

GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina shows that South Carolina prices...
GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina shows that South Carolina prices are averaging at $2.91 per gallon Monday.(Live 5/File)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While the end of summer typically signals the decline in seasonal gas prices, South Carolina gas prices have risen 2.4 cents per gallon this past week.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina shows that South Carolina prices are averaging at $2.91 per gallon Monday.

Analysts say gas prices in South Carolina are 4.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.00 per gallon higher than this time a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $2.65 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.45 per gallon, a difference of 80.0 cents per gallon.

Across the country, GasBuddy says the average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week and is averaging $3.18 per gallon Monday.

Analysts say the national average is up 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.01 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Gas prices have been stuck in somewhat of a limbo and remain near 2021 highs long after Hurricane Ida has dissipated. The damage done to oil production has been left behind and so far has prevented prices from resuming their seasonal decline,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “Ida caused the loss of over 30 million barrels of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, and with gasoline demand remaining relatively high for the season, oil inventories remain relatively tight, preventing any organized decline in gas prices for the time being. As a result, we may have to wait a couple more weeks until hurricane season slows for oil inventories to start to rise and gas prices to fall.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Yemassee PD investigating mass shooting
David Ruppert
Police find escaped psych patient on Tybee Island
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Yemassee police chief says department needs community involvement to solve weekend shooting
Candy Marban is wanted by Tybee Island Police after they say she attempted to drown an injured...
Tybee Island Police looking for woman in connection with attempted puppy drowning