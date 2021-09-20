Judge denies emergency order to keep candidate’s name on the ballot

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - For now, the name of a disqualified mayoral candidate in Port Wentworth will not appear on the November ballot.

Friday, a Superior Court judge tossed out a request for a temporary restraining order by the former candidate Julius Hall.

The decision allows the Port Wentworth elections superintendent to keep Hall’s name off the ballot as she prepares to meet a board of elections deadline.

Last week, the Port Wentworth elections superintendent determined his name should be removed from the ballot. In her findings, she determined less than 10 years had passed from Hall’s completion of a federal sentence for trafficking crack cocaine.

The requirement is one that’s laid out in the state constitution.

Hall says the 10-year rule is not relevant because he had his civil rights restored in January by the State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Records from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons show Hall served a 22-year prison sentence. He was released in 2013.

His appeal in the matter moves ahead in superior court. WTOC will continue to follow the case.

