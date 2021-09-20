Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Judge denies emergency order to keep candidate’s name on the ballot

Julius Hall
Julius Hall(WTOC)
By Jessica Savage
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - For now, the name of a disqualified mayoral candidate in Port Wentworth will not appear on the November ballot.

Friday, a Superior Court judge tossed out a request for a temporary restraining order by the former candidate Julius Hall.

The decision allows the Port Wentworth elections superintendent to keep Hall’s name off the ballot as she prepares to meet a board of elections deadline.

Last week, the Port Wentworth elections superintendent determined his name should be removed from the ballot. In her findings, she determined less than 10 years had passed from Hall’s completion of a federal sentence for trafficking crack cocaine.

The requirement is one that’s laid out in the state constitution.

Hall says the 10-year rule is not relevant because he had his civil rights restored in January by the State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Records from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons show Hall served a 22-year prison sentence. He was released in 2013.

His appeal in the matter moves ahead in superior court. WTOC will continue to follow the case.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Yemassee PD investigating mass shooting
David Ruppert
Police find escaped psych patient on Tybee Island
Police lights
2 people injured in shooting on Rogers St. in Savannah
Julian Lewis’ family continues ‘March for Justice’ in Savannah

Latest News

South Carolina senators are asking the public to submit proposed maps on new districts based on...
SC Senate sets criteria; asks for public redistricting maps
We are hearing from former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson for the first time since she filed to...
Former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson announces state House run
Clinton Young
Clinton Young announces for Ga. District 165 seat
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Rep. Buddy Carter, Mayor Van Johnson share differing views on Pres. Biden’s new executive order