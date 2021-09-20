Lindsey’s Place Camp returning after COVID cancellation last year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah nonprofit that serves children and young adults with special needs will host their annual weekend camp this October after COVID canceled it for almost two years.

This is the 11th year they are hosting the camp. Lindsey’s Place told WTOC what makes this year more special.

The camp is actually named after Lindsey Hart who had Cerebral palsy. Abilities Unlimited is a place she came to learn daily life skills and gain her strength.

Last month, Lindsey passed away and Abilities Unlimited and Lindsey’s Place say it took a big piece of their hearts. That’s why this year, there’s even more momentum behind keeping the camp going in her memory.

“It’s not gonna be just this camp. It’s not just gonna be October 29 to31, but I want to keep it going. So as long as we can have camp, and even without camp, at the gym, I’m always gonna have something here for her and we’re always gonna remember her,” said Jim Chaplain, Director of Lindsey’s Place Camp and Abilities Unlimited.

This year, they’ll have camp fires, tie die shirts and several activities throughout the weekend. Space for the camp is limited. They are able to accommodate 12 children and young adults with disabilities. They are also planning on following COVID safety protocols, including cleaning, socially distancing and requiring participants wear a mask.

This camp does cost $300, but they are trying to help as many families they can financially. You can sign up on their website.

