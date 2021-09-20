Lyons students sprucing up downtown area

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Toombs County High School and Middle School are working together to spruce up downtown Lyons.

This gazebo is right in the heart of downtown Lyons. In the next few weeks it, and the area around it, will be beautified.

The Toombs County Middle and High School agriculture and horticulture classes are working together to clean up some of the landscaping. Last week the middle school students gutted the area, so that the high school students could have a fresh canvas for executing their design plan. The class has been working hard to come up with ideas for the area, like what type of plants and mulch they want to use.

Teacher Lauren Stanley says they want the area to thrive while at the same time being low maintenance for the city to take care of when the project is done.

“I’ll learn a lot of new skills because when we’re at school we don’t usually get to go plant things other than in the greenhouse, so being outside and getting to actually see our work be presented to the community is really cool,” said freshman Jaycie Willett.

“Not only do I hope they gain a sense of appreciation for serving the community, but I also really hope that they kind of get a taste of what a career in landscaping would be like. There are a lot of careers that deal with landscaping and I kind of want to broaden their horizons as far as what jobs are available within the industry,” Stanley said.

Stanley says they hope to start planting by the end of the week and have it ready in time for the city’s Real Squeal festival happening in just a few weeks.

