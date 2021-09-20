MONDAY | A washout of a day is in the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A washout Monday is in the forecast. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all coastal counties in Georgia, as well as Effingham and all of our Lowcountry counties - in effect until tomorrow morning. Street flooding is possible under the heavier downpours today.

There is already rain falling this morning, especially along and north of the Savannah River. Plan on periods of rain, and occasional heavy rain, to linger in the forecast through this afternoon and early evening. There may be a brief break going into the dinner-time period followed by more rain developing tonight.

Scattered, to numerous, downpours are in Tuesday’s forecast with more mild and humid weather.

A cold front approaches Wednesday - sparking more scattered showers and storms that’ll clear the area by early evening, or so, with cooler and drier air building in behind them. Much cooler, drier weather dominates the late-week and weekend forecast.

In fact, the coolest air since last spring is in the forecast later this week!

Have a great day and stay dry,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.