Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

MONDAY | A washout of a day is in the forecast!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A washout Monday is in the forecast. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all coastal counties in Georgia, as well as Effingham and all of our Lowcountry counties - in effect until tomorrow morning. Street flooding is possible under the heavier downpours today.

There is already rain falling this morning, especially along and north of the Savannah River. Plan on periods of rain, and occasional heavy rain, to linger in the forecast through this afternoon and early evening. There may be a brief break going into the dinner-time period followed by more rain developing tonight.

Scattered, to numerous, downpours are in Tuesday’s forecast with more mild and humid weather.

A cold front approaches Wednesday - sparking more scattered showers and storms that’ll clear the area by early evening, or so, with cooler and drier air building in behind them. Much cooler, drier weather dominates the late-week and weekend forecast.

In fact, the coolest air since last spring is in the forecast later this week!

Have a great day and stay dry,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Yemassee PD investigating mass shooting
Play of the Week
David Ruppert
Police find escaped psych patient on Tybee Island
Police lights
2 people injured in shooting on Rogers St. in Savannah
Julian Lewis’ family continues ‘March for Justice’ in Savannah

Latest News

Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Washout of a Monday, risk of street flooding
First Alert Weather
Soggy weather continues into the work week
Cooler on Thursday into the weekend!
Andrew's Sunday night forecast 9.19
First Alert Weather
Wetter pattern moves in to start the work week