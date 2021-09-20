Sky Cams
Montgomery Co. students return to the classroom

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After two weeks of virtual learning, students and staff in Montgomery County are back in the classroom.

Interim Superintendent Mark Davidson said going virtual was a great decision because now their COVID-19 numbers are the lowest they’ve been since the start of the school year.

Davidson says right now, between students and staff, there are less than 10 people out due to COVID-19.

“Anything we can do to stay at school, that’s what we’re going to do,” Davidson said.

Davidson says before Labor Day, the schools’ COVID-19 numbers were so high that it was hurting their ability to have school in-person.

“We were prepared to do it. They knew what was coming.”

So, they made a quick switch to virtual for two weeks in hopes of getting the numbers down. Davidson says they got the number to drop below double digits and they’re still working to keep everyone safe.

“We’re back to where we want to be and the trend is dropping, but we’re encouraging our students to mask up,” Davidson said.

Juniors Rome Thornton and Mason Connell say even though they’re used to virtual learning it still has its challenges, so they’re happy to be back in the classroom again.

“Stay in the classroom,” Thornton said.

“Make sure we at least get to finish out this year,” Connell added.

Davidson says amidst the challenges, their students are doing well with everything thrown at them. He says the students in the new Eagle Academy are also seeing success.

“Sometimes it’s challenging for teachers to challenge those students, but they’re doing an excellent job and we’re really happy there,” Davidson said.

As a reminder, the search is still on for a new superintendent. Davidson says they’ve done several interviews with applicants and that there could be a new superintendent for the start of next semester.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

