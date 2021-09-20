Proof of vaccination, negative COVID test required to attend concert at District Live in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Attendees to a concert at District Live in Savannah will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

According to a social media post by District Live, all ticket holders who will be attending the Amos Lee live performance on Wednesday, Sept. 22, are required to show proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR Test within 48 hours prior to the show. Rapid antigen tests will not be accepted.

Masks will also be required at the show.

District Live says if you purchased your ticket prior to Sept. 18, and do not wish to follow the updated policy, you can request a full refund before Sept. 21 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.